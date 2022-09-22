One in four children in Jersey already overweight during first year of school

One in four children are already overweight or obese when measured during their first year of primary school, Jersey's 2022 Child Measurement Report finds.

The results are based on the heights and weights of children in Reception and Year 6, which are recorded each year through the Jersey Child Measurement Programme.

The Body Mass Index (BMI) of each pupil is calculated and results are then categorised into 'underweight', 'healthy weight', 'overweight' and 'obese'.

Other key findings were:

Children living in urban parishes are more likely to be overweight or obese than those living in rural parishes.

Obesity levels in Year 6 children have decreased from 25% in 2020- 21 down to 19%, and are now similar to pre-pandemic levels.

Obesity levels in reception aged children in the most recent academic year are also similar to pre-pandemic levels for this age group, now standing at 12%.

Jersey's Director of Public Health, Peter Bradley said that diets low in nutrients and high in unhealthy processed foods are causing Jersey's "rising levels of life-threatening preventable diseases".

“One of the guiding principles of our food and nutrition strategy is to focus on prevention through early intervention. There is real commitment from ministers to ensure every child in Jersey has access to a healthy, balanced diet.

"Public health work will start with initiatives in early years settings and primary schools, and then move onto addressing barriers to achieving a healthy diet, including the affordability of healthy food."

Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Karen Wilson, said: “Today’s report shows that continuous effort and improvement in this area continues to be necessary.

We know that one of the best ways to improve children’s nutrition and future food behaviours is through increased access to healthy, nutritious meals and I look forward to seeing work progress to promote healthy behaviours.”