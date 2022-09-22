People in Jersey living longer than they were 60 years ago

The average life expectancy of Jersey residents is twelve years higher than it was in 1960, Jersey's 2021 Mortality report has found.

The mean age of Islanders at death is now 79 , compared to a mean of 67 in 1960.

The report - which details the number of deaths last year, and their distribution by age, sex, and cause of death - shows that 820 Jersey residents died in 2021. This is higher than it was the previous year.

Cancers and diseases of the circulatory system have remained the leading two causes of death since 2007 and in 2020 they accounted for 58% of all deaths.

Meanwhile, deaths where Covid-19 was recorded as the underlying cause accounted for 4% of all deaths in Jersey.

Deputy Karen Wilson, Jersey's Health and Social Services minister, said: “We know from the evidence that by adopting positive healthy living behaviours, Islanders will enjoy more opportunities to live longer and healthier lives."