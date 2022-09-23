The ferry subsidy agreement between the States of Alderney and The Salty Blonde ferry service has been terminated by mutual consent.

The vessel was selected as the service provider to operate with a States subsidy after a competitive tender process in March, and the agreement was intended to run until Christmas this year.

However mechanical failures to the 11 metre rib boat 'Ashlin - The Salty Blonde' meant the agreement had to end earlier than planned.

In May, a problem with one of the vessel's engines led to the temporary suspension of the service for several weeks.

The Salty Blonde was back in business by June, but further mechanical failure in August meant it was withdrawn from service once again.

Kath Jones, chief executive of the States of Alderney, says: " The severity and frequency of the need for major repairs to Ashlin has been extraordinarily unfortunate, and while that has been the case, the States of Alderney greatly appreciates the company's perseverance in difficult times and the upholding of the commitment to provide alternative vessels to continue the service contributing to what appeared to be a very busy tourist season."