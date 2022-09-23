Jersey's Chief Minister has announced plans to create more affordable housing, make the public service more productive and respond to issues raised in a recent healthcare review.

Speaking at an Institute of Directors Leaders' Lunch, Deputy Kristina Moore set out her vision for Jersey beyond the Council of Ministers' 100 Day Plan, which can be found here.

One initiative will see new affordable housing built at the St Saviour's hospital site to help islanders get on the property ladder.

The site will also provide accommodation for key workers and people with complex needs.

Another initiative follows a recent review of Jersey's health service by medical director Professor Hugo Mascie-Taylor, which highlights how islanders are not receiving adequate healthcare.

The chief minister has announced plans to appoint a 'Turnaround Team' to review the primary causes of failures in the health service and to devise a plan to deliver better healthcare for islanders.

In addition to these plans, Kristina Moore says "we must improve our public services" by making the Government more focused, flexible and productive.

She says: "We will deploy our existing resources towards key priorities rather than continually recruiting and expanding the public service further.”