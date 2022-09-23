Hundreds of children in Jersey are being invited to be part of the government's decision-making.

The island's Chief Minister and Children's Minister have both pledged to involve young people in the political process.

They are asking children - along with headteachers, carers, charities and services - to create the first set of participation standards.

This list will be designed to make sure young people's views are heard and respected.

A survey is open for young people to have their say and can be viewed here.

Workshops are also being run with schools and community groups.

Children's Minister Deputy Inna Gardiner explained: "Good participation of children and young people goes beyond just giving them a voice. It involves children and young people being actively listened to and supported to express their views."