Farmyard fire in St Andrews sparks early call for firefighters

Residents near Route des Blicqs in St Andrews were advised to close their windows in the early hours of this morning, after a farmyard fire took hold. Firefighters were called just before 1am and found a 16 metre by 20 metre area of silage and tyres alight.

In a post on social media, emergency services reassured islanders that there was "no cause for alarm", but that the re was a large amount of smoke and fumes from the fire.

It recommended "if you can smell the smoke in your property please close all your windows at this time."

It took 11 firefighters more than three and a half hours to extinguish the blaze. They were assisted by police, who closed the road. It has now reopened.