More direct routes to and from the Channel Islands to sunny countries will be introduced next year.

From summer 2023, islanders looking for direct flights to holiday destinations will be able to choose from weekly flights from Jersey to Faro and Ibiza.

People in Jersey will also be able to fly directly to Malaga in May and October.

Both Jersey and Guernsey islanders can continue to fly directly to Majorca, with an extended flying programme between May and September next year due to the popularity of the route.

Robert Mackenzie, managing director of C. I. Travel Group - who have launched the extended programme - says: “In 2023, Faro and Ibiza offer new opportunities for Jersey residents, whilst the popularity of Majorca from Guernsey has encouraged us to increase the number of flights next year.”

Passengers will fly with BA CityFlyer, FlyDirect's partner airline and a subsidiary of British Airways.

Matt Thomas, Ports of Jersey CEO commented: “It is very encouraging to see new routes being added to these popular direct flights from Jersey, especially after the pandemic caused so much disruption for airlines and travel operators.

"We have been pleased to see how islanders responded to the convenience offered by flying direct, and I hope next year sees a continuation of the healthy recovery we have seen at the airport in 2022.”

Ben Le Huray, chief commercial and infrastructure officer at Guernsey Ports commented: “Guernsey Ports is pleased to see the commitment from FlyDirect to continue the Palma route for a second year following the success over the 2022 Summer season.

"Providing customers with a range of choices direct from Guernsey Airport is an important keystone of the Island’s Air Route Strategy and the Guernsey Ports business plan, and we look forward to welcoming FlyDirect back next year.”