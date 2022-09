Pupils in Sark who designed their dream school playground have seen it turned into a reality.

Sark School held an official opening for the new playground this week.

The equipment was paid for through grants, donations and fundraising - including jumble sales, a casino night and a sponsored run.

Play Brightcove video

Roxanne Shuttleworth and Florence Burletson, head girls of Sark School, talk about what the new playground means for them