No public inquiry for Bouley Bay hotel development

Jersey's environment minister has confirmed he will not call a public inquiry into the planning application for the redevelopment of the Water's Edge Hotel in Bouley Bay.

Proposals to convert the dilapidated former hotel into a private home were put forward last year, attracting hundreds of public comments.

The plans include demolishing the hotel to build a home with guest and staff accommodation, as well as creating a dive centre and restaurant.

Deputy John Young, who preceded Deputy Renouf as environment minister, has previously called for an inquiry into the application.

However a recent Royal Court decision cancelled this rule due to 'insufficient' explanation of the decision.

Deputy Renouf said: "“Following careful consideration of the Royal Court’s decision, I have decided not to intervene in this planning application. In arriving at this decision, I am not expressing any view on the merits of the plans.”

Due to the number of comments received by members of the public, a decision on the application will be made by the Planning Committee.