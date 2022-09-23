Olympic medallist teaches Guernsey's young badminton players

Former badminton Olympic medallist Chris Langridge has been in Guernsey teaching the island's next generation of players.

Langridge enjoyed a decorated career as a Team GB player winning a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics as well as becoming a European and Commonwealth Games champion.

In recent weeks he headed over to Guernsey to share some of his top tips on how to improve at the sport. He also wants to encourage more youngsters to try badminton.

He says: "Everyone thinks something is meant to happen such as 'your dad played badminton so you're going to play badminton' but my parents didn't play badminton, I didn't know the rules, I'd never heard of it!

"It's mad to think when I started that I'd become an Olympic medallist."

The lessons were a great experience for Guernsey's youngsters who have big aspirations of their own. Mahidhar Vallpureddy is one such player with the determination to go far.

"My goal is to become first in the world but that's not always possible so I'd like to be at least in the top five!"

12-year-old Melanie Hansen is another who enjoyed Chris' session.

"It's good to know this is professional advice and you know that it's most likely to work because it's coming from a professional player."