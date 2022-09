A road near Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital is partially closed due to construction work.

A temporary one-way system has been put in place along the route that runs around the back of the hospital, Rue Rondel.

The roadworks are expected to last two weeks. Credit: States of Guernsey

There is no entry to eastbound traffic work is being carried out on the new critical care unit.

The disruption is expected to last for around two weeks until Thursday 6 October.