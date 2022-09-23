Ports of Jersey has agreed a new recycling deal.

It means any used cardboard, plastic bottles and drinks cans from the island's airport are now collected by the Parish of St Helier - despite the terminal being in St Peter.

The agreement has been made because St Peter does not collect commercial waste.

After being taken to St Helier, the recycling is then exported to France for processing.

Ports of Jersey's Chief Executive Matt Thomas explained: "We have an important role to play in tackling global climate issues, and we are aiming to lead the way with our Ports Planet and People Plan."

They are also looking into recycling waste from airlines.