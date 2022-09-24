Inaugural Gary Burgess Award presented to inspirational Jersey fundraiser

A teenager who raised more than £100,000 for mental health charities following his sister's death has been named winner of the first ever Gary Burgess Award at the Jersey Evening Post's annual Pride of Jersey Awards ceremony.

Ben Mason started raising money after his 14-year-old sister Kezia took her own life in March.

He set up an online Crowdfunding page and said he hoped "with all my heart that it will save one person and heir family suffering a similar tragedy".

Nearly 3,000 people donated to raise a total of £106,637 for charities which work with teenagers in Jersey.

Kezia's family want to improve support for teenagers who may be struggling with their mental health. Credit: ITV Channel TV

ITV Channel presenter Jess Dunsdon tweeted: "Gary would be proud. Huge congratulations to Ben Mason... winner of the inaugural Gary Burgess award at the JEP's Pride of Jersey Awards for his inspirational fundraising for teenage mental health charities, following the loss of his sister to suicide. I'm in awe!"

The Gary Burgess Award was set up after the ITV journalist passed away in January. It acknowledges islanders who stand out as beacons for the community and bring people together in times of adversity.

Ben was also named winner of the Mental Health Champion of the Year Award and Volunteer/ Fundraiser of the Year.

The other winners were: