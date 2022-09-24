Jersey traffic cameras to help island's carbon neutral aims

Special CCTV cameras have been put up around St Helier to help work out how the island can reduce its emissions.

Vehicle number plates will not be stored, but the monitors will assess driving patterns to see how islanders are using the town's roads.

This will help the government with its aims to become carbon neutral.

Data from the cameras will be published in the St Helier Mobility plan, a project that will help reduce emissions on the island.

The cameras will be removed on Saturday 24 September.