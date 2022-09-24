Pair sentenced for financial exploiting elderly Jersey man

Two women have been sentenced for cheating an elderly man of more than £17,000.

Shannon Bellas, 26, and Amanda Louis, 53, were each given 240 hours of community service and ordered to pay their victim back or face prison.

The duo fraudulently requested financial assistance from the 83-year-old between April 2019 and November 2020.

They persistently provided untruths as to why money was needed and continually lied to the victim in order to get his money.

The man believed the defendants to be his friends and genuinely believed the reasons they gave for needing financial help.

Detective Inspector Aiden Quenault of the Joint Financial Crime Unit said: "This case demonstrates the lengths that fraudsters will go to in order to obtain money for their own gain, no matter who the victim.

"It serves as a reminder that although the defendants in this case targeted a specific individual, everyone in the community needs to be vigilant to the potential of being the victim of fraud.

"The details of who, why and when should always be checked where money is being sent, loaned or transferred to anyone else."