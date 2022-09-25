Guernsey to donate £20,000 to help Pakistan flood recovery effort

A Guernsey commission will donate £20,000 to help Pakistan recover from the impact of recent floods.

It is thought more than 6 million people are in need of urgent care, with more than 1,300 deaths recorded so far.

The money will go towards buying basic essentials, such as tents, blankets and mosquito nets. It should help up to 10,000 people.

Extreme rainfall is expected to continue into next month, which could make the situation even worse.

President of Guernsey's Overseas Aid and Development Commission, Deputy Chris Blin, said: "Our thoughts are with those people who have been terribly affected at this time."

He added that Pakistan is amongst the poorest countries in the world and "this is where the Commission targets its work" and that they "will continue to monitor the situation and will look to provide further support if appropriate."