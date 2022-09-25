Jersey Bulls striker Sol Solomon to leave club

Jersey Bulls striker Sol Solomon is leaving the club.

The prolific frontman is heading to Merseyside where he'll play for Marine FC - a team one league above Bulls in the football pyramid.

He played his final game for the island side on Saturday (September 24) coming off the bench as Bulls beat Shoreham 1-0 in the FA Vase.

Solomon has been an almost ever present for Bulls, becoming the club's record goalscorer by finding the net 60 times in just 71 appearances.

The forward has also attracted interest from football league clubs where he's had a number of trials including one at Championship side Luton Town.