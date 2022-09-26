Play Brightcove video

Detective Inspector Christina MacLennan and Sergeant Chris Thomas speak to ITV News about their experience protecting the capital on the day of the Queen's funeral

A senior firearms officer has told ITV News that a potential attack on London during the Queen's funeral was at the forefront of his mind.

Sergeant Chris Thomas is the Head of Firearms at the States of Jersey Police in the Channel Islands and was called to the capital to help with the major security operation.

Police and the security services were faced with an unprecedented role of protecting the public, royalty, world leaders and other senior global figures at a single event - a challenge the Metropolitan Police described as the largest policing operation in their history.

Sergeant Thomas explained: "This was the largest policing operation in the world, there were 10,000 officers involved from every force in the UK.

"You think that if something was ever going to go wrong from a policing perspective, we had to have that in the forefront of our minds.

"That this would be a hugely impactful day for an attack of some kind, so we weren't just there to keep the streets sterile, we were there for the safety of the public."

Jersey's police force sent eleven officers in total to assist with everything from crowd control to the guarding of world leaders visiting Westminster.

Detective Inspector Christina MacLennan was one of the eight uniformed officers deployed.

She said: "It was a great honour and a privilege, it's one of the highlights of my career. It's a day that myself and my colleagues will never forget."

Sergeant Thomas added: "I don't think I'll ever repeat being stood in a room with all these world leaders and being in the company of such a powerful group of people again.

"We're appointed by the Queen, to serve the Queen and so this was like our final act of service to her."