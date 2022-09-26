16-year-olds in Alderney will be able to vote in the island's upcoming elections.

It's after an amendment to the law was given Royal Assent from the Privy Council to reduce the voting age from 18 to 16.

The change brings Alderney in line with Jersey and Guernsey's electoral rules.

Anyone over the age of 16 on or before 15 October 2022 will be able to vote in Alderney's upcoming elections.

The first election that will see the changes come into effect is the Ordinary Election to elect five States Members on Saturday 26 November.

The second is the Plebiscite Election where islanders choose two members to represent the island in Guernsey's States on Saturday 10 December.

Islanders aged 16 and up will be able to vote in Alderney's November elections. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Kath Jones, the States of Alderney Chief Executive and Returning Officer, said: "It has long been States Members' intention to allow younger people to play a part in electing our politicians and President, as well as those who represent them at the States of Deliberation.

"I hope younger voters will grasp this opportunity to have their say and in doing so will feel they have an active role in the government of our island."

The new law will not be applied to the by-election on Saturday 15 October due to the electoral roll being closed to new applications whilst the election takes place.

However, it will re-open on Monday 17 October for 16-to-18 year-olds to register to vote.