Pride of Britain Fundraiser Finalist 2022: Bryce Alford

Bryce Alford is the first Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year finalist for the Channel Islands

A Jersey man who ran the London Marathon dressed as a brain and travelled around Jersey for 12 hours in a pedalo has been revealed as the first person from the Channel Islands to be shortlisted for this year's Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London.

Bryce Alford has been taking on different challenges to raise money for Headway - a charity which helps people who have been affected by brain injuries.

He told ITV News that it was a cause close to his heart.

Bryce explained: "My dad had a stroke, my brother had a brain injury and two other family members had serious falls. Sadly, my dad and brother aren't with us anymore.

"The team who help the members and the members themselves are my inspiration. The inspiration behind the perspiration."

All of the money fundraised by Bryce Alford goes towards activities organised by Headway. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Every year, ITV News regions across the UK search for a local fundraiser to take part in the awards ceremony.

In the Channel islands, four finalists have been selected after receiving nominations from members of the public who have been inspired by their achievements.

Bryce ran the London Marathon dressed as a brain. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Backing Bryce's nomination, Headway Jersey Chief Executive Malcolm Ferry said: "A lot of our activity is generated through fundraising and the generosity of the public.

"So you need someone like Bryce to drive through fundraising to keep that money coming through. Getting those pounds is getting more and more difficult.

"You need something that is groundbreaking and captures the public imagination."

The Channel Islands' winner will be revealed during ITV Channel's evening news at 6pm on Friday 30 September, with the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards due to take place in November.