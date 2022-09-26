Three men, charged with false imprisonment and robbery following an incident involving armed Police in Sark last week, have been released on bail.

The men, who were held in custody over the weekend, appeared at Guernsey Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Three 36-year-olds from Slough stood together in court this morning accused of false imprisonment and robbery of items including a laptop, four mobile phones and $2,400 which was allegedly taken via bank transfer.

Armed police were called out to the normally peaceful island of Sark Credit: ITV Channel Television

Ali Abbas Ahmed, Aal E Ahmad Hussain and Omar Sharif are alleged to have committed the offences at a property on Rue de la Coupée in Sark last week.

All three had been held in custody since their arrest in Sark on Wednesday 21 September.

It was a high-profile incident, which involved armed officers and detectives from Guernsey.

The court granted them bail to return to the UK, subject to a security payment of £20,000 each.

They were also told to surrender their passports, to reside at their home addresses with a curfew in place, and to report to their local police station three times a week.

They cannot return to the Channel Islands, apart from meeting with advocates or for court appearances, and they have been told not to contact any witnesses either directly or indirectly.

All three men indicated that they dispute the charges against them. They are due back in court on Wednesday 14 December.