Organisers of Jersey's Marathon say they urgently need more people to help marshal the race.

The event is one of the largest in the Channel Islands as thousands of runners hit the streets on Sunday 2 October.

Jersey's Marathon relies on the support of volunteers, with 50 course marshals needed to make sure the run can go ahead safely.

Organisers explained: "The importance of course marshals cannot be emphasised enough.

"The primary role of a marshal is to point runners in the right direction and encourage them as they run past."

Volunteers need no previous experience and will be given a free packed lunch, as well as return transport from St Helier to a point on the course.

More information on how to apply can be found here.