More islanders in Jersey are eligible for the autumn Covid-19 booster jab as it continues to be rolled out.

Anyone in Jersey over the age of 50, or who is a registered carer can now book an appointment to receive their next dose of the vaccine.

As of 27 September 2022, Jersey's autumn booster programme is now open to those who are:

aged 50 and over

aged 5-49 in a clinical risk group

aged 5-49 and live with someone who is immunosuppressed

care home residents or staff

health or social care workers

aged 16-49 and a registered carer

Vaccinations can be booked online or by calling the island's coronavirus helpline on 0800 735 5566.