"Once-in-a-generation" plans to transform St Helier's harbour have been unveiled by Ports of Jersey.

The States-owned company says the regeneration is needed as much of the existing infrastructure is "ageing and no longer meets the needs of today's passengers or vessels".

Elizabeth Harbour, New North Quay, Albert Pier, Victoria Pier and the old English and French Harbours are all set to be renovated.

As part of the master plan, Ports of Jersey says a "much stronger connection to town" will be created through new public space and improved connectivity.

The existing Elizabeth Terminal building will be replaced with a new modern facility designed to improve passengers' first and lasting impressions of the island.

How the proposed passenger terminal could look Credit: Ports of Jersey

The Lift On/Lift Off crane currently on New North Quay will be relocated to Elizabeth Harbour, bringing it to the same location as Jersey's Roll On/Roll Off freight operation.

Ports of Jersey says the combined freight area will safeguard the island's supply chain into the future.

Jersey's freight crane would be relocated to Elizabeth Harbour to create a single, combined freight port. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Improvements are also planned at La Collette and Victoria Pier to make improvements for private boat owners and Jersey's fishing vessels.

Once the freight crane is moved from New North Quay, the area will be cleared for future development.

Ports of Jersey says it will be working with stakeholders to look at options to redevelop the Old, English and French harbours, as well as the derelict La Folie Inn.

La Folie Inn closed in 2004 and has been derelict since. Credit: ITV Channel Television

A public consultation into the first phase of the plans has been launched, which Ports of Jersey says will be used to inform a planning application when it is submitted in December 2022.

You can have your say on the plans at harbourmasterplan.je, or by going to one of Ports of Jersey's public events: