Jersey has appointed its first Minister for Energy & Climate Change.

Deputy Hilary Jeune, who currently serves as an Assistant Environment Minister, will take on the role.

She will represent the island at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27, in Egypt in November.

Creating the new role was a recommendation of Jersey's 'Carbon Neutral Roadmap', which sets out plans for the island to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050.

Deputy Jeune says she is looking forward to taking on her new role:

"I am really excited to be leading our work on energy and climate change and look forward to working closely with Ministers, businesses, environmental organisations and all Islanders on our carbon neutral and net-zero ambitions.

"We’re thankful for our invite to COP27 which is further evidence of the respect shown for our carbon reduction efforts and plans. It’ll provide an opportunity to share best practice with leaders from other jurisdictions, and to learn from success stories from other small Island nations."

Jersey's Environment Minister, Deputy Jonathan Renouf, explained why the new role was created:

"Creating this Ministerial portfolio demonstrates how seriously the government is taking our responsibility to reduce emissions and to follow the trajectory of the Paris Agreement on a path to net-zero by 2050.

"In these first months working together, Deputy Jeune has demonstrated in-depth knowledge and understanding of this area. Her background in scrutinising and advising international organisations on climate change policies means she is well placed to drive forward our work with real passion and ensure Jersey accelerates its carbon reduction over the course of this term of government."