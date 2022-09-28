Pride of Britain Fundraiser Finalist 2022: Jim Phillips

Whilst rusty furniture and old gadgets might not seem like valuable items, one man has found a way to turn antiques into a fundraising project.

Jim Phillips from Alderney has been nominated for a Pride of Britain award for raising money by selling old items to support young people who want to travel off-island.

Through donations and house-clearances, Jim gets enough stock to sell at jumble sales and online.

Jim exports some items, and sells others at auctions where he often makes a profit. Credit: ITV Channel TV

He set up the Alderney Trips Fund ten years ago for schoolchildren, young sports players, cubs and beavers, who want to see more of the world.

Jim says: "Our children and families are in no way privileged and in order for children to have off-island activities it costs a lot of money to get planes or boats, any form of transport, it adds a large amount of money to any trip."

One person who nominated Jim for the award is teacher Kim Smith. She says: "he's very unassuming, dedicated and doesn't make a big fuss and doesn't put himself out there. That is partly why I nominated Jim because he deserves recognition"