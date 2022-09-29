Schoolchildren in Jersey have been taking the stand and debating with their peers in the States Chamber.

The opportunity to learn about the island's political system and how democracy works is part of Jersey's third annual Democracy Week, which is taking place from Monday 26 to Friday 30 September.

The children from Beaulieu School debated topics such as 'Should we have a school uniform?' and organisers hope that this immersive experience developed their interest in politics.

Molly Jehan, Education Manager at the States Greffe, says: "They're the next generation of voters, the next generation of states members, and hopefully grasping their interest at such a young age means they'll continue to be interested in the place that they live in."

Democracy Week aims to engage people of all ages in politics through in-person and online events where they can meet newly elected States members.

Politicians have been visiting schools throughout the week, delivering talks to students on their roles in government, and hearing from school councils about their hopes and concerns for Jersey.

Today (Thursday 29 September) is the final day that islanders can meet their elected representatives at an informal Parish drop-in session at Brook Street from 12-2pm.

Other events include free guided tours of the States Chamber and an online 'Meet the Members' Q&A session.