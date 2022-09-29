Pride of Britain Fundraiser Finalist 2022: Simon Johns

Part of the team that won this year's Sark to Jersey rowing race, Simon Johns might be an accomplished rower but his motivation extends further than taking home trophies.

Last November, Simon broke a world record by rowing continuously for 24-hours, covering 302 kilometres on a rowing machine to raise money for premature babies and their families.

Looking back on the challenge which raised £40,000, Simon said: "The support I had was amazing. Sean and James were my support team making sure I drank and taking notes and there was someone always rowing next to me. It sounds weird but the 24 hours went really quickly."

His fundraising efforts go towards supporting people like Florie Coquelin who was born six weeks early at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

Florie's mum says donations from people like Simon meant Florie could stay in Guernsey to be treated when she was born. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Her mum Nikie says: "I had two other children and it was very important that we were able to stay on island.

"When Florie came in there was another baby and it was good that we had enough incubators and it meant that we could stay."

The money Simon raised was split between two Guernsey charities: the Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation and Bright Tights, which both support premature babies and their families.

Jo Priaulx from the Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation says the donation "has been a lifeline".

She said: "We've used the money to buy equipment here at the PEH and we've used it for our apartments. We have two apartments in Southampton."

Bright Tights promotes awareness of gynaecological cancers. Dani Kelling from the charity said: "Guernsey has been great at keeping that pot topped up for Bright Tights and obviously Johnsy has been amazing at making sure that pot is overflowing with all his rowing and amazing fundraisers." Simon has been nominated for a Pride of Britain award for his fundraising efforts.