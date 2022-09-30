Jersey's Health Minister says a public consultation into introducing assisted dying has been delayed because of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The late monarch died at Balmoral on Thursday 8 September from old age, according to her official death certificate.

Politicians in Jersey agreed 'in principle' to allow assisted dying during a States debate last year.

A 12-week public consultation for islanders to have a say on detailed proposals for how assisted dying could work in practice will now begin on Monday 17 October, running through until January.

But now, the Health Minister, Deputy Karen Wilson said it wouldn't be appropriate to hold a consultation so soon after the Queen's death:

"The delay to the launch of the next phase of the assisted dying consultation is due to Her Majesty’s passing. It was not deemed appropriate to launch a consultation on a delicate subject so soon after the death of the Monarch.

"The long-term timeframe has also been re-forecast to reflect a more accurate estimate of the time required for developing the proposals, including law drafting, and full implementation of an assisted dying service, including regulatory oversight."

A States debate on the proposals is now due to take place in March 2023.