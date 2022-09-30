Tickets for this year's Channel Islands Christmas Lottery go on sale this weekend.

The annual fundraiser is run as a joint venture between Guernsey and Jersey's governments to raise money for local charities.

The top prize currently stands at £300,000 but will continue to rise as more tickets are sold.

Last year, it reached £631,000 but previous winners have claimed more than £1 million.

There are also 65 further prizes ranging between £50,000 and £500.

Organiser Jon Taylor says all the money raised for charities stays in the islands:

"The proceeds from every [Channel Islands Lottery] game sold throughout the year raise funds for good causes. However, traditionally the Christmas has always been the big one and the one that seems to bring a real buzz for islanders. That is probably because it is a chance to win a life-changing amount of money."

The winning numbers will be announced on ITV Channel Television on Tuesday 20 December.