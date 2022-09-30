States members have unanimously approved Guernsey's new anti-discrimination law.

After a debate lasting several days, 16 amendments were voted on before the legislation was agreed on.

A controversial amendment from Deputy Chris Blin which would have allowed businesses with five employees or fewer not to comply with the law was thrown out on Friday afternoon.

Play Brightcove video

Deputy Peter Roffey chairs the Employment and Social Security Committee which proposed the law: "small businesses will have their limited resources taken into account and deeming what alterations to procedures we may have to make.

"I think it was really frightening the horses, I think there were a lot of people out there that felt that this was really watering down the law in a way that was against everything they were promised so I'm delighted it was heavily defeated."

33 Deputies voted in favour of the anti-discrimination law and none against it. Seven States members were absent.