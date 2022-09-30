Guernsey charities to benefit from fund set up in memory of local entrepreneur

A new charitable fund has been set up in memory of the late Guernsey businessman, Dougie Le Huquet.

He was a grower who also owned a chain of chip shops before he died last year aged 99.

'Dougie's Grant' will give £10,000 grants to local charities each year.

Any organisation registered on the Guernsey Charities Register can apply for a grant if it goes towards a specific project.

Dougie's daughter, Michelle Knowles, says it is a 'born and bred' Guernseyman's proud legacy:

"Such was his love of Guernsey that he wanted to leave a legacy behind for the good of the Guernsey community and so ‘Dougie’s Grant’ was born.

"I am extremely proud of this legacy in memory of my father, Dougie Le Huquet, and like my father, my wish is that the grant will benefit countless Guernsey people for many years to come."

The window for applications for funding opens on Saturday 1 October and runs until the end of the month.

The chosen good cause will be announced on Monday 19 December, which would have been Dougie's birthday.

You can learn more about Dougie's Grant and how to apply for a grant here.