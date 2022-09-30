Play Brightcove video

ITV reporter Katya Fowler accompanied officers on their early morning raid.

Two men have been arrested after a raid on a home in St Helier in the early hours of Friday morning (30 September).

Officers broke a door down at the property where pills and cannabis resin were found along with £10,000 in cash. They also searched a van parked nearby.

Jersey Police say a 'commercial' quantity of drugs was found, with an estimated street value of around £4,500.

It is part of an 'action day' to target criminal operations around the island.

'Commercial' quantities of cannabis resin and MDMA were found along with around £10,000 in cash. Credit: States of Jersey Police

The two men were arrested on suspicion and possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

Also on Friday morning, officers arrested a man for possessing or making indecent images of children and another was arrested for breach of bail for a serious sexual offence.

Officers attend an early-morning briefing at Police HQ ahead of the raid. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Detective Inspector Huw Williams, who heads up Jersey CID, says information from islanders helps them to ensure criminals face justice:

"This targeted approach to tackling crime within our community utilises intelligence from the public and enables us to make those arrests that take offenders off our streets and help to keep slanders safe.

"We’ve had some really good engagement with our community and they are pleased to see officers taking action in their parishes. It is important to see that our work doesn’t end here; these action days focus on specific problem areas and crimes, but officers are continually using reports and information to prevent and disrupt criminal activity."