Play Brightcove video

Kate Prout surprises Simon rowing at the gym...

Simon Johns has been crowned the Channel Islands Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the year 2022.

Last November, Simon raised £40,000 for premature babies and their families by rowing continuously for 302 kilometres, breaking a world record in the process.

The Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation and Bright Tights were the two charities that benefitted from Simon's fundraising efforts.

Sammy Meerveld nominated Simon for the Fundraiser of the Year award and said his efforts were "absolutely epic."

She said: "I've never seen anybody put their body through what he did to raise money for two amazing charities. Blood, sweat and tears literally."

Simon's friends and family surprised him as he was given the Channel Island's Fundraiser of the Year award. Credit: ITV Channel Television

After being surprised by ITV Channel reporter Kate Prout and his family and friends at the gym, Simon said he felt "very humbled."

He thanked the support he received during the 24-hour row:

"It's these guys really, that's the motivation behind it. A lot of these people are lifelong friends. The charities have benefitted them, they're local charities - it's great."

The two charities have already benefitted from the money that Simon raised.

Jo Priaulx from the Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation said: "We've used the money to buy equipment here at the PEH and we've used it for our apartments. We have two apartments in Southampton."

Dani Kelling from the charity Bright Tights said: "Guernsey has been great at keeping that pot topped up for Bright Tights and obviously Johnsy has been amazing at making sure that pot is overflowing with all his rowing and amazing fundraisers."