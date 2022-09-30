Rise in homelessness as Jersey charity appeals for food donations

Jersey's Shelter Trust says there has been a big rise in the number of people needing support and becoming homeless.

They believe the increase is down to the high cost of living and the pandemic.

The charity is asking for tins of food to be donated at the West's Centre in St Helier on Friday 30 September as part of their yearly Tinathon Challenge to help feed those most in need.

In a statement, they explained: "The customary generous support for this appeal is needed this year more than ever before.

"The difficult economic situation and the effects of coronavirus have resulted in a significant increase in both the number of homeless and the number of people needing the support of the Shelter Trust."

More than 8,000 food items were donated across Jersey in 2021 and they are given directly to the people who need them through shelters or parcels.

Primary schools and supermarkets are also running their own collections for the charity.