Play Brightcove video

Graham Bell tells us why he is taking on the London Marathon

A former Jersey rugby star will take on the London Marathon tomorrow (2 October) as part of his fundraising extravaganza. Graham Bell began raising money for two local cancer charities in March last year after his brother Craig was diagnosed with the disease.

Since then he has completed seven physical challenges - including the Round the Island Walk and the Jersey Triathlon.

Graham Bell with friends and family at the finish line of the Round Island Walk. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Tomorrow (2 October) on the first anniversary of his brother's death, Graham takes on his final challenge.

"It's not until you're on the receiving end, or you know loved ones who receive the support and benefit that charities offer you think 'wow'. It's just amazing having people around who will support people in their time of need and I just wanted to give something back."

Graham has so far raised more than £14,000 for MacMillan Jersey and the Jersey Cancer Trust, two charities that provided help and support when his brother received his diagnosis.

Throughout September Graham took on his penultimate challenge which saw him run, swim and cycle 865 kilometres - the distance between MacMillan Jersey and MacMillan Edinburgh, in his native Scotland.

His other challenges have been: