Ex-Jersey rugby star takes on London Marathon as part of fundraising challenge in memory of brother
Graham Bell tells us why he is taking on the London Marathon
A former Jersey rugby star will take on the London Marathon tomorrow (2 October) as part of his fundraising extravaganza. Graham Bell began raising money for two local cancer charities in March last year after his brother Craig was diagnosed with the disease.
Since then he has completed seven physical challenges - including the Round the Island Walk and the Jersey Triathlon.
Tomorrow (2 October) on the first anniversary of his brother's death, Graham takes on his final challenge.
"It's not until you're on the receiving end, or you know loved ones who receive the support and benefit that charities offer you think 'wow'. It's just amazing having people around who will support people in their time of need and I just wanted to give something back."
Graham has so far raised more than £14,000 for MacMillan Jersey and the Jersey Cancer Trust, two charities that provided help and support when his brother received his diagnosis.
Throughout September Graham took on his penultimate challenge which saw him run, swim and cycle 865 kilometres - the distance between MacMillan Jersey and MacMillan Edinburgh, in his native Scotland.
His other challenges have been:
Hospice to Hospice half marathon (13.1 miles)
Double Top Ultra Marathon (40 miles)
Edinburgh Marathon (26.2 miles)
Round the Island - ultra marathon (48.1 miles)
Jersey Triathlon (1500m swim, 40k bike, 10k run)
Round the Rock - ultra marathon (48.1 miles)
Breca Jersey (53k Total; 46k run & 7k swim)