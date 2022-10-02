Fibreglass puffins arrive in Guernsey for next year's Puffin Parade

Over sixty fibreglass puffins have arrived in Guernsey for next year's Puffin Parade.

The four feet birds will be decorated by local artists and community groups before being placed at different locations across the island in April 2023.

A map will be designed which will show the locations of the puffins so people can visit them.

The sculptures will then be auctioned off in August to raise money for the GSPCA and Autism Guernsey.

The Puffin Parade will be similar to last year's Goat Trail which raised over £80,000 for the charities.

Next year is the GSPCA's 150th year helping animals in Guernsey.

It says the event will help to highlight the charity's "essential work and raise much needed funds."