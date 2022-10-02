Hundreds of runners turn out for Jersey Marathon

Play Brightcove video

Keilan Webster was at the starting line.

Kenyan duo, Bosuben Kipkemoi and Lydia Wafula, won the men's and women's races respectively at the Jersey Marathon on sunday

They both came close to breaking the course record as hundreds of runners turned out to compete in the race.

It started and finished in Weighbridge, with crowds cheering on the competitors along the way.

Many participants were raising money for different causes, with some wearing t-shirts that showed their charity of choice, while others wore a costume as part of their fundraising.

The fastest man, Bosuben Benard Kipkemoi, said he was happy to be the winner, calling the race "amazing" and "wonderful."

His fellow Kenyan and the winner of the women's race, Lydia Wafula, thanked Jersey for inviting her to compete and said she was "really pleased" with her win.