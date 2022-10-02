Last winter had the highest number of over 50s taking flu jab in Jersey

Last winter's flu vaccine rollout in Jersey had the highest number of over 50s taking the jab, according to a Public Health report.

However, it found that vaccine uptake was lower than the 2020-21 season for children of nursery and school age.

Another report published this week showed flu rates were low last winter in Jersey, and that this was also the case globally.

This meant there were fewer GP visits and hospitalisations compared to previous flu seasons.

In Jersey, flu rates peaked in May and June this year, which is unusually late.

Health and Social Services Minister, Deputy Karen Wilson, said the "high flu vaccination is likely to have contributed to reduced flu illness over the last flu season".

She added: "We will shortly be launching our vaccine programme for this year, and I urge those Islanders who are eligible, to take up the offer to ensure themselves and others are best protected through the season.”