Sure has announced plans to buy rival telecoms company Airtel-Vodafone.

Airtel-Vodafone was owned by the Indian communications giant Bharti Global, but Sure will take over 100% of the company if Jersey and Guernsey's competition regulators give it the green light.

The agreement would leave just JT and Sure as the two network providers operating in the Channel Islands.

The announcement comes after talks over a previous merger between Airtel-Vodafone and JT collapsed in 2015 - with Airtel blaming 'lengthy delays' as the reason the deal fell through.

Sure's Chief Executive Alistair Beak says the new deal will create "a stronger, more effective competitor".

He explained: “This merger will result in significant investment being made in the Channel Islands’ digital infrastructure at a time when demand for connectivity has never been greater.

"The combination of Sure and Airtel-Vodafone will mean that as a larger business we can compete more effectively which will ultimately be great news for customers in terms of value and service.”

The company adds that no jobs will be at risk from the merger and Airtel-Vodafone staff will be brought into the new business.

Sure says the deal will also allow up to £48 million to be invested in improving and upgrading the Channel Islands' mobile networks, including the long-awaited 5G rollout and high-speed mobile technology.