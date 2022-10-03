New mobile 'Tax Helpdesk' in Jersey to combat long wait times

A new mobile tax helpdesk will be launched in Jersey to give the public more support with their taxes.

Revenue Jersey has announced that its 'Personal Tax Community Helpdesk' will visit parishes across the island, providing the same services currently available at La Motte Street.

It is hoped that the new service will allow the public to access support without having to wait in long queues online, on the phone and in-person.

The helpdesk will start touring the island on the 11 October and will run until the 25 January.

Customers will be able to go to their local parish hall for a confidential chat about their tax affairs, or to ask questions about changes to the tax law.

The community helpdesk will be at the following locations at the following times:

2022

October 11th, 9am – 4.30pm, St Helier Library

October 20th, 9am – 4.30pm, St Clement Parish Hall

November 15th, 9am – 4.30pm, St Peter Parish Hall

November 30th, 9am – 4.30pm, St John Parish Hall

December 5th, 9am – 4.30pm, St Helier Library

December 15th, 9am – 4.30pm, St Clement Parish Hall

2023

January 11th, 9am – 4.30pm, St Peter Parish Hall

January 25th, 9am – 4.30pm, St John Parish Hall

Richard Summersgill, Comptroller of Revenue, says: “We recognise that many taxpayers have experienced financial strain and anxiety of late, and we are keen to do our bit to support them. If you’re confused or worried about any aspect of your tax affairs, please do come and see.

"Remember to bring a valid photo ID for personal tax queries & a valid passport if you want to set up a digital ID. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Community Helpdesk events and engaging with Islanders face to face.”