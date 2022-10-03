Residents of assisted living facility recreate iconic images to raise money

Residents and staff at Le Grand Courtil assisted living flats in Guernsey have recreated iconic images to raise money for the facility.

From famous bands like The Spice Girls and The Beatles to well-known actors and paintings, the images have been made into a calendar for the public to buy.

The Calendar features recognisable images from throughout history. Credit: ITV Channel TV

It is hoped that sales will raise much-needed funds for the facility, which offers care and support for those who cannot live independently.

A launch party is taking place at 6pm tonight (3 October) to celebrate the release of the calendar, with the residents and carers who starred in the pictures to discuss the fundraiser.