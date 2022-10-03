A Jersey teenager needed hospital treatment after being struck by a car.

It happened on Friday 30 September at around 4:30pm along St Aubin's Inner Road near St Andrew's Park.

The driver of a navy blue BMW hit the 17-year-old boy with his vehicle - leaving the teenager with bruises, cuts and grazes to his face and hands.

They initially stopped and spoke to the injured boy but drove off before emergency services arrived and left without passing on any details.

The motorist is described as a man in his 30s or early 40s with dark hair.

The teenager has since been released from hospital.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened or has dashcam footage.

Information can be given to the police on 01534 612612 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.