A woman and her French bulldog have been attacked by a labradoodle in Guernsey.

They were both injured in the incident that took place around 4:30pm on Sunday 25 September at Vale's Ladies Bay.

The woman was walking her dog when they were approached by a black and grey labradoodle wearing a pink harness.

The labradoodle attacked both of them and officers want help identifying the dog's owner.

The police are asking for anyone who may have seen what happened to get in contact on 01481 222222 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.