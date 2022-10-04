Intersurgical has told staff in Guernsey they no longer have jobs, as the company is closing its facility on the island.

The global medical equipment manufacturer saw a huge demand for its products during the coronavirus pandemic, but has now shut its site on Pitronnerie Road with immediate effect.

ITV News understands that staff were informed of the decision at 9am on Tuesday morning, and around 90 jobs have been lost.

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 90,000 products were produced in Guernsey each day. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Charles Bellm, Intersurgical's Group Managing Director, confirmed the closure.

He says the company's Guernsey operation had become 'uncompetitive in the global economic environment' following 'continued financial losses':

"It is with great sadness and regret that we have decided to close our Guernsey site. We have done all we can to try and turn the loss-making site around, but we simply cannot continue to sustain the current financial losses brought on by a number of factors outside of our control. "We recognise that this will come as a heavy blow to our Guernsey workforce, some of whom have been with us for many years. We would like to thank them for the contribution they have made to the business over the years."

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Intersurgical's Guernsey site operated 24 hours a day to produce ventilator components for the NHS.

Intersurgical will continue to operate from its UK headquarters in Wokingham, Berkshire.