Jersey Government proposes extra £61 million for public services

The Government of Jersey has announced a three-year-plan which, if passed, will see an additional £61 million invested into key public services.

The Government Plan and Common Strategic Policy will be debated in December, and a period of public feedback and engagement will also take place before plans go ahead.

The proposed plans aim to address the current housing crisis on the island, in addition to skills shortages and the climate emergency.

It is hoped that the £61 million will be invested in areas such as healthcare and mental health services, children and education, skills training and emergency services.

Plans include £20.4 million to be put towards additional health funding, such as investment into off-island medical care, end-of-life care and improving health care across the island.

Further funding will be allocated to emergency services, including victim support and police resourcing.

Treasury and Resources Minister, Deputy Ian Gorst says: “The proposed Government Plan has been created with three key ideals: protecting our future, putting the needs of Islanders first, and supporting a strong economy.

“The Government must shape its policies to support a strong economy, ease the pressure on family budgets and ensure our success can be shared across the community.

“With sustainable and affordable finances, we know this Government can be ready to respond to any challenges and plan for a prosperous future.”