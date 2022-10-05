A day in the life of a Sark sheep farmer

Play Brightcove video

Roisin Gauson spent the day with one of Sark's sheep farmers.

Sark lamb is a prized local product renowned for its quality and flavour.

The flock are treated to mostly naturally grown grass, improved by the sea breeze blowing in from the nearby coast.

A local farmer, David, says this bathes the grass "in a sort of salty spray and it definitely improves the flavour of the meat."

Despite these ideal conditions, sheep farmers in Sark, much like their counterparts across the world, have had a difficult year, says David.

Dry weather has been the main issue, meaning farmers on the island have had to provide extra feed throughout the summer months.

But a recent change in the weather means the fields are "looking much greener." David describes this as "such a relief."

David returned to Sark at the age of 18 with nine sheep and a ram.

He has nearly 120 ewes now, although he says he is in no rush to introduce rams.

"It's very important that the sheep are stress-free as best as possible and yes, these are pretty chilled out sheep really," he says.

This means lambing will be slightly later than usual next year.