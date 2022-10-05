Jersey bow out of UEFA Regions' Cup

Jersey have been knocked out of the UEFA Regions' Cup.

Martin Cassidy's side drew 0-0 with North Macedonia meaning Germany go through to next year's finals.

Jersey went into the game knowing a victory would see them progress provided Italy failed to beat Germany. But whilst The Germans kept up their side of the bargain Jersey couldn't find the goal that would have sent them through.

Both sides had chances during a tight first half with Jersey's best falling to Jake Prince. He rounded the goalkeeper but his touch was too heavy meaning he failed to get a shot off.

Jersey did most of the running in the second period and came close to pinching it at the death. James Queree's curling effort went narrowly wide before Prince found the net only to see the offside flag raised.

Fraser Barlow had a late shot saved whilst goalkeeper Euan Van Der Vliet tried to cause some chaos but Jersey's players fell to their knees as the final whistle blew.

It means despite losing to Jersey, victory in their other two group games sees Germany progress to the next round.

The squad will return to the island tomorrow with most of them straight back in action this weekend when Jersey Bulls host Tadley Calleva.