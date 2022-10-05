Jersey's economy bounces back after coronavirus pandemic

Jersey's economy bounced back after the coronavirus pandemic with both GDP and GVA returning to pre-pandemic levels in 2021, according to newly published figures from Statistics Jersey.

The two figures are used as standardised measures of economic performance:

GDP Gross Domestic Product (the combined value of Jersey's overall economy)

GVA Gross Value Added (how much each sector contributed to the value of the economy)

Jersey's GDP saw an increase of 10.8% in 2021, making the island's economic value £5.087 billion.

That offset a 10.1% fall in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall GVA increased by 9.2% to £5.132 billion during 2021, with the hospitality sector seeing the biggest increase:

Jersey's hospitality and construction industries saw the biggest economic boom in 2021. Credit: Statistics Jersey

It rose by 56% compared with 2020, with construction also showing 34% growth.

Utility providers saw a 5% reduction in 2021, compared with the year before.

Overall, the finance industry still contributes over a third of the island's overall GVA:

How much each sector in Jersey contributed to the value of the island's economy (GVA) in 2021. Credit: Statistics Jersey

Despite Jersey's overall GVA increasing in 2021 compared to a year earlier, it remains 1.3% lower than the pre-pandemic figure in 2019.

Statistics Jersey says the island's overall workforce productivity increased by 7.8% during 2021 compared to the year before.

However, it remains 2.2% lower than it was in 2019.