Visitors to Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital are being asked to wear a face covering and take a lateral flow test before they arrive because of a rise in coronavirus cases in Guernsey.

As of Tuesday 4 October, there are 308 people with COVID-19 in Guernsey.

Masks will be given out at the hospital to anyone who doesn't have one, and LFTs are still available for free from the Guernsey Information Centre or Beau Sejour.

Islanders with any cold or flu-like symptoms are asked to stay away from the hospital and care homes, even if they receive a negative LFT result.

These measures will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

There are currently 12 patients with COVID-19 being treated in Guernsey's hospital, all of whom are being cared for on Brock Ward.

The new rules follow an increase in cases within the community, which the States says is "not unexpected" as the weather gets colder and more people are staying indoors.

The government recommends people get their COVID-19 booster vaccine if they are eligible, as well as the flu jab, to ensure they are protected during the winter.